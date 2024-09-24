Fihaki joins All Blacks squad

Chay Fihaki [Source: Crusaders Rugby]

Another player with links to Fiji has joined the All Blacks squad for the second Test against Australia in Wellington.

Chay Fihaki has been called in as an injury cover for Jordie Barrett who is ruled out with a knee injury.

The uncapped Crusaders back, Fihaki, who shares maternal links to Fiji is the nephew of former Flying Fijians center Sale Sorovaki.

When asked by FBC Sports earlier this year, Fihaki said the All Blacks number 15 jersey is not something he wanted to pursue during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Meanwhile, Barrett, one of three brothers in the All Blacks squad, flew back to New Zealand with the team wearing a knee brace.

New Zealand cannot retain The Rugby Championship title having already lost twice away to current leaders South Africa this season, as well as suffering a shock home defeat to Argentina in Wellington.

The All Blacks sit third in the table with Australia bottom after a single win over Argentina and four defeats.