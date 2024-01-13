Fierce competition in front row for Ravai

Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai.

Flying Fijians prop Peni Ravai looks forward to applying the lessons learned from the Rugby World Cup in the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

This is the competition for places in the Queensland Reds front row continues to heat up.

He earned 14 caps in his first Super Rugby season after debuting in Round One against the Hurricanes.

Article continues after advertisement

This secured him a spot on Fiji’s team for the Rugby World Cup last year.

Ravai expresses his excitement about returning after a remarkable year of rugby and is grateful to reunite with the team.

Overcoming injury to make it to the Rugby World Cup squad was a significant accomplishment for him.

The Tailevu man says that playing in a rugby world cup was a dream come true, and he hoped for the best during that unforgettable experience.