Fierce competition for key positions in Drua Squad

Fijian Drua team during their training session earlier this week

The battle for starting spots in the Fijian Drua squad is heating up, with intense competition in the halfback, fly-half, and loose forward positions.

With a mix of experienced players and rising talent, head coach Glen Jackson believes the squad’s depth is a major advantage heading into the new Super Rugby season.

The fight for the No. 9 and No. 10 jerseys is especially tight, with multiple players pushing for selection.

Glen Jackson – Fijian Drua Head Coach



“We’re fortunate to have two quality tens in Caleb (Muntz) and Izzy (Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula), which is a huge asset in Super Rugby,” Jackson said. “Our nines are also in great shape, with Frank (Lomani), Simi (Kuruvoli), Peni (Matawalu), and young Phillip (Baselala) all performing well.”

The loose forward trio is also shaping up to be a major strength, with Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Joe Tamani, and Meli Derenalagi bringing power and experience.

Jackson is confident that the internal competition will raise the squad’s overall performance.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby season this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

