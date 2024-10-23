Few changes expected for Bati

A new hooker is expected to run out for the Fiji Bati on Saturday when they take on the Cook Islands in round two of the Pacific Bowl.

James Valevatu is expected to replace Penioni Tagituimua as hooker while Joe Lovodua may be on the reserves.

Young Kylan Mafoa is highly likely to make his debut as one of the interchange players.

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata may stick with the same backline that includes Sunia Turuva, Maika Sivo, Michael Jennings, Waqa Blake, Semi Valemei, Kevin Naiqama and Kurt Donoghoe

The Bati takes on the Cook Islands at 8.10 pm on Saturday.

At 6 pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts the Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4 pm, the Fiji Residents host Samoa Residents.