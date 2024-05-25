Executing game plan is crucial: Naisewa

[Source: Oceania Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s captain Karalaini Naisewa says she hopes the team will improve on sticking to the game plan set out before they go into their next match.

This after the side registered their first win 48-3 over Tonga in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship match in Brisbane last night.

Naisewa says she was unhappy that they didn’t execute how they planned but is hopeful they do so in the next match.

“Not the game plan we wanted, not the result we wanted but we still have next week where we will try to go up a level.”

She adds that they will need to continue working on their defense before their game against Papua New Guinea.

The Fijiana will take on PNG in their second match on Wednesday at 7:30pm.