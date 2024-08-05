Equal opportunity for Maritime Zones

Maritime Zone schools should have a fair chance to compete and have their own allocations in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans competition.

These were the words of Minister for Sports Jese Saukuru when asked about Bucalevu Secondary School’s disqualification last week.

The Minister believes there is potential and more talent yet to be discovered in the Maritime Zone.

“It will be my opinion, I think it’s fair enough we should give everyone a fair goal. I mean we have been getting our boys to play overseas you know their talents have been recognized so why don’t we give everybody a fair chance to you know, to shine!”

Saukuru says the untold stories from the outer islands will be very compelling.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Deans National quarterfinals will begin at 8.20am on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and its surrounding grounds.

The Raluve quarterfinals will be held on Friday.