Elevation for women’s rugby in the country

Players that feature in the Ranadi and Marama Cup will feature in the newly launched Women’s Rugby Franchise Competition—Na Soko.

The competition, which was launched today, is part of a bold strategic vision to bridge the gap between local provincial competition and elite professional rugby, specifically the Vodafone Fijiana XV.

Tournament Director Jiko Matawalu says this is a step above the competition they are currently in as they look to get the best talent ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year.

“To play at a different level, higher than the Marama, higher than the Ranadi, somewhere closer to Super Rugby and also to our national teams.”

He confirms it will be a six-program also leading up to the highly anticipated Wallaroos vs. Fijiana clash next month.

Coaches will have a chance to look at other talents as well during this period.

Meanwhile, the competition kicks off this Friday at Lawaqa Park.

Kaunitoni will meet Takia at 4pm, and Camakau is up against Bilibili at 6pm.

