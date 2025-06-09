Eastern Victorians claim SLR shield

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

The Queen Victoria School Eastern Old Boys defeated their Western counterparts 22-17 yesterday afternoon at Churchill Park in Lautoka to win the annual SLR Shield Rugby Challenge, a proud tradition uniting Queen Victoria School alumni across Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who was chief guest, congratulated the Eastern side for their hard-earned win and reflected on how his days at Matavatucou shaped his discipline and perseverance.

“I encouraged the players to keep working hard, stay focused, and aim high. One day, I hope to see many of them wearing the white Fiji jersey, carrying our nation forward with pride and determination.”

He also thanked sponsors, particularly OB Poasa Koroitamana of the Divine Fijian Group, and the QVS Old Boys network for keeping the SLR Shield tradition alive.

