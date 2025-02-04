Drua Women thriving in fully professional setup

Ana Korovata (middle) [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The Fijian Drua women’s team is benefiting from a fully professional environment, a stark contrast to many Australian clubs where players must juggle rugby with work or studies.

Front-rower Ana Korovata believes this setup gives Drua a competitive edge, allowing players to focus entirely on training, performance, and development.

She emphasizes how fortunate the squad is to have the resources and support to thrive at the highest level.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is our Monday-to-Friday job. We don’t have to worry about anything else apart from coming to training, performing, and being the best athletes we can be. Unfortunately, it’s not like that for the other clubs in Australia. They still have to balance that with work and with study, so it’s a very big juggling game for them.”

With a strong support system in place, Korovata adds that the team’s pace and intensity has increased, especially with the influx of young talent.

She believes the players are in an ideal position to grow and compete at an elite level.

The Fijian Drua women open their 2025 Super W season against the Waratahs in Sydney on the 28th, seeking to avenge last year’s grand final loss.