Drua Women eye consistency ahead of tough Perth clash

The Fijian Drua Women are pushing for greater consistency as they prepare for a tough away match against the Western Force in the SmartTech Super Rugby Women’s competition.

Following a hard-fought victory against the Brumbies on Saturday, the team is focused on improving ball retention and reducing handling errors to maintain their winning momentum.

Captain Bitila Tawake acknowledged that mistakes crept into their game but praised the team’s resilience in bouncing back after a shaky start.

“Just from the game today, it was about keeping the ball alive and fixing those mistakes like drop balls. But it’s really great that the girls punched back in the second half, and we got the win.”



Captain Bitila Tawake.

Looking ahead to their next challenge, she emphasized the strength of the Western Force on home soil but remained confident in the Drua’s ability to bring their signature power to Perth.

“We know the Western Force always give a good fight on their home ground, and we’re coming with that Fijian power. We’re not going down without a fight.”

Both the Drua men’s and women’s team will travel to Perth in a double header against the Western Force on Sunday.

Both matches will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

