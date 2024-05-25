Drua spirits high for last two

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the team continues to draw their motivation from their hunger to be in the top eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua are currently in the top eight, having won five of their 12 matches.

They will need to win the two remaining matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Byrne says the ball is in their court, and it’s up to them to handle the remaining games in order to make the playoffs for the second time in only their third season in the competition.

“The motivation is probably more about the competition itself and getting into that top eight and securing that top eight finish to make the finals – that’s the motivation within the camp here is to look at this game as we need to win to secure our spot in the top eight, so the motivation there is finals footy.”

He adds that spirits are high within the team, and they look forward to the Highlanders coming out in full force tomorrow.

The Highlanders are currently in seventh place, also having won five of their 12 matches.

The two teams will clash at 2:05 PM tomorrow, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.