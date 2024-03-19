Drua sets sight on tah’s

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is not letting their 41-29 defeat against the Chiefs last week hinder their performance this weekend.

Head coach, Mick Byrne asserts that the players are in good spirits and are gearing up well for their next task, which is playing the Waratahs.

Byrne says that the players are aware of the severity of their upcoming challenge and are determined not to upset the fans who undoubtedly will turn up in numbers.

He says they have been working on their setbacks from last week hoping not to repeat it against the Tah’s.

“I think the big thing for us is to get back and settle into the field and ask plenty questions… to get back in the line quickly, settle and ask the Waratahs to make a lot of tackles.”

Byrne firmly asserts that they are aiming to play the whole 80 minutes.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and women’s team will host the Waratahs for a double-header this weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with matches scheduled for 1:05 pm and 3:35 pm, respectively.