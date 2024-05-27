Drua loses flow, hopes high for final round

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere stated that his team struggled to find their rhythm against the Highlanders and could not keep up with the hosts.

The Drua were defeated by the Highlanders 39-3 in a predictable match in Dunedin yesterday.

Ikanivere says that they aimed for a win but unfortunately fell short.

“We wanted to come here and get the win but we could not get a flow during the game because the Highlanders did a good job by disrupting our rucks and dominating our middles and then we could not get it to the edge, they had the upper foot from there and stuck to it.”

The Drua hooker also noted that the Highlanders excelled in maintaining their momentum throughout the game.

The Highlanders have secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and have climbed to sixth position on the ladder.

The Drua, however, are now in a must-win situation as they face the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The two will clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.