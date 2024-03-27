Drua GM Andrade steps down

Nico Andrade [Source: RocketReach]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua General Manager – Rugby, Nico Andrade has announced his departure from his role in the franchise.

Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says Andrade, who played an integral role in the formation of the franchise will leave the club to pursue another opportunity as well as return to his family in Brisbane.

Evans says the Drua franchise is saddened by Andrade’s departure and his contribution to the growth of Fijian rugby in the last six years has been immense.

Andrade says the role has been more than just a job and it has been a part of building something that lays the foundation for the future success of Fijian rugby.

The Drua have appointed former Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Baden Stephenson as interim General Manager Rugby, to ensure there are no disruptions to the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and Super W competitions.

Evans says Stephenson is a senior professional sports executive with 25 years of experience as a player, head coach, general manager and CEO.

Meanwhile the Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a doubleheader, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on the FBC Sports HD Channel.