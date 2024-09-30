Drua fired-up for first ever home Brumbies clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will kick off their Super Rugby Pacific season with high hopes, as they prepare to host the Brumbies for the first time, aiming for their maiden victory against the Australian side.

Drua CEO Mark Evans highlighted the significance of the fixture, pointing out the difference between the cold, night games in Canberra and the warm, vibrant atmosphere of Suva.

He says the announcement of the game has already received positive feedback, building anticipation for what promises to be an exciting match.

“The Brumbies have never been to Fiji and we have been to a number of cold Friday nights in Canberra so it will be a warm afternoon in Suva for round one.”

He adds that having a four, three split of games in Suva and the West is what they aim for and hope to continue in the future.

Evans says last year, disruptions allowed for only two of the seven home games to be played in Suva.

This season, the team will play four games in Suva and three in the Western Division, reflecting a more balanced approach.

The Drua will face the Brumbies first on February 15th at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.