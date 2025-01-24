Drua edge RFC LA in preseason battle

The Fijian Drua delivered a gritty 33-26 victory over RFC LA in an electrifying preseason clash at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The game was a showcase of emerging talent and seasoned skill, setting an exciting tone for the upcoming season.

RFC LA opened the scoring in the 4th minute through former Waratahs hooker Ben Sugars but the Drua’s response was swift, with development player Sikeli Basiyalo crossing the line in the 9th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

LA regained momentum in the 15th minute as Gonzalo Bertranou scored, converted by Aussie veteran Christian Leali’ifano.

RFC LA leveled the score 19-19 at halftime with Lucas Bur’s try on the halftime whistle, setting the stage for a nail-biting second half.

The second half saw more fireworks.

Vaughen Issacs scored early for LA, again converted by Leali’ifano, but Drua development players stole the show.

Isoa Tuwai’s 56th-minute try, converted by Isaiah Ravula, regained the lead for the Drua, and Motikiai Murray’s 76th-minute effort sealed the victory.

The game also highlighted the talent pipeline within the Drua’s ranks.

Development players like John Muller and Jone Naqiri impressed, playing for RFC LA and demonstrating the depth of Fiji’s rugby talent.