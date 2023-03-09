Super Rugby debut for Sau

Eroni Sau.

Former Fiji 7s rep Eroni Sau will run out for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific for the first time in front of families and friends at Lautoka’s Churchill Park on Saturday.

Sau will wear the number 11 jumper after head coach Mick Byrne named the Yasawa man in the starting 15.

Apart from Sau, Kemu Valetini is also expected to debut from the bench while club captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi is in the matchday 23 as well.

Meli Tuni is at tight head prop, returning after a long-term injury and partners Jone Koroiduadua with Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

Isoa Nasilasila and Ratu Leone Rotuisolia have been retained as locks with the loose forwards trio of Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata gets his first start at number eight.

Teti Tela returns at flyhalf with Frank Lomani at halfback.

Apisalome Vota is back but at inside centre and forms a midfield combination with Iosefo Masi for the first time.

The back three have the likes of Sau, Selestino Ravutaumada and Ilaisa Droasese.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.