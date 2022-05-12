Home

Drua Coach praises forward pack

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 1:41 pm
Coach Mick Byrne.[File Image]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forwards have learnt to stay in the fight as they lock heads against some of the many physical players in Super Rugby Pacific.

Coach Mick Byrne says they take a lot of confidence out of their forwards’ performance against the Highlanders yesterday.

While line-out continues to be a problem, Byrne says his forward pack turned up during the scrum to keep the Highlanders at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

“We stayed in the fight, on their ball they were trying to scrum for penalties and we didn’t go anywhere so I think that’s a big learning for our forward pack and Simon has been working really hard with our forward pack staying in the fight.”

Byrne adds it’s fair to note that the team is making improvements each week in certain key areas.

He says apart from this, the team has also showed they can score inside the first five minutes of any match if they stick to their structure.

Another big test awaits the Drua forward pack with the Hurricanes up next.

 

