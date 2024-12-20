Drua bond through community project in Kadavu

Drua players participate in community project. [Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua team is strengthening their bonds both on and off the field by giving back to the community during their preseason camp in Kadavu.

As part of their visit, the team took on a special project, painting the toilets at Namalata Primary School in Vunisea, a gesture that symbolizes their commitment to community and teamwork.

Head of Athletic Performance, Naca Cawanibuka, explains the significance of the initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

“The painting work is an intention to connect our boys through doing things together. It’s a project to give back to the school and community, leaving an imprint of gratitude for their hospitality.”

He adds that beyond the act of service, the project also serves as a team-building activity.

Cawanibuka emphasized the importance of building memories and instilling values that will define Drua’s DNA for the new season ahead.