Drua backs young Rabitu

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is looking forward to seeing fly-half Isikeli Rabitu in action against the Hurricanes tonight.

Rabitu steps in for Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, who is currently in New Zealand attending his grandfather’s funeral.

Byrne emphasizes the significance of faith and family in the team, assuring that support will be unwavering during such circumstances.

“This gives an opportunity to young Isikeli to come into the team, he was with us in the start of the year – where had played a couple of games with us – that now gives him the chance to save the position at number 10 so we are looking forward to that.”

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says there’s no better place than at home to watch Rabitu or “Mr Deans” in action.

“With everything new comes adventures and I myself am looking forward to watching Isikeli today, Mr Deans and what better way to do it than in Super Rugby at home.”

The HFC Bank Stadium gates will open at 3pm and the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will take on Western Force first at 4.35pm for the Super W semi-final.

The Drua faces the Hurricanes at 7.05pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.