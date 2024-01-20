Dominion Brothers outclass Fiji U-20

Dominion Brothers clinched the youth title at the McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka

Dominion Brothers have clinched the youth title at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The Suva-based club edged the Fiji Under-20 side 12-10 in a close battle in the final in wet and slippery conditions at Lawaqa Park

Dominion Brothers’ Inia Colata was named player of the Tournament after while Fiji Under-20 rep Sivaniolo Lumelume racked up the most tries with seven tries to his name during the three-day tournament.

Dominion Brothers collected the $10,000 prize money for their victory.