Dolphins is 17th NRL team

A new NRL team will join the competition from 2023.

Queensland side Redcliffe Dolphins will become the 17th NRL team to enter the Premiership after being granted a licence in an historic announcement made by the ARL Commission today.

This means the NRL will expand to a 26-round competition as part of the Dolphins’ entry with every team continuing to play 24 games in the regular season.

According to the NRL, a total number of regular season games will increase from 192 to 204 with teams receiving two byes.

ARLC chair Peter V’landys says today is an exciting moment in the history of our game.

V’landys says rugby league is part of Queensland’s DNA and to have four teams based in Queensland will further strengthen the game as the number one sport in the State.