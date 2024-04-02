Discipline issue fixable: Coates

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will take great emphasis on improving their discipline this week before they take on the Brumbies in round four of the Super W competition.

This is after the side copped three yellow cards to Anasimeci Korovata, Vika Matarugu and Captain Karalaini Naisewa in their match against teh Western Force over the weekend.

She says it’s something they will continue to work on and also notes the major improvement in this area since season one.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah discipline has always been a big thing for us from the first season, I think they are just little things and are easy fixes which is a good thing for us but we’re just going to go back to the drawing board and see what it was that we need to work on hope we can fix it for the next game.”

She emphasizes the importance of team efforts in rectifying these issues and ensuring collective progress.

The Drua Women will take on Brumbies on Saturday at 6.05pm.

In other round four matches, Rebels and Reds will clash at 6.05pm on Friday while the Western Force and Waratahs Women will meet at 7.05pm on Saturday.