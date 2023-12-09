Discipline is key to winning: Police Blue

Police Blue will face a stiff challenge in their quest to reach the 2023 Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s final this afternoon at Subrail Park.

This as the lawman, which have the services of former national rep Livai Ikanikoda will take on DXC Barbarians in the cup quarterfinal this morning.

DXC Barbarians also features a former national 7s playmaker in 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist Vatemo Ravouvou.

Police coach Sale Tubuna is expecting a tough encounter and says the key to winning is maintaining their discipline.

“When there is no discipline, there is loss of possession and then we have to work hard. That is what we working around, trying to get possession and maintain possession during the games.”

Police Blue were the losing finalists in last year’s Labasa 7s, going down to Raiwasa Taveuni.

Police Blue will take on the Babas at 11:15am.

Meanwhile, in other cup quarterfinal matches, BLK Lavidi Brothers faces Dominion Brothers, Army Green takes on Black Heron while Paradise Raiwasa Brothers battles Police White.

The semi-finals will kick-off at 2:45pm.

The finals will begin at 4:15pm in the Under-21 grade, followed by the women’s final, the 3rd and 4th place playoff before the cup final at 5pm.