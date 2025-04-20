Devo Babas make their mark in PNG

After a stellar season on the local circuit, Devo Babas have continued their winning form, this time on international soil.

The team claimed victory at the 8th National NiuPower KMHL Sportstok 7s tournament in Papua New Guinea, defeating local favourites Mantas 15-5 in the grand final.

Mantas opened the scoring but couldn’t hold off the Fijian charge, as Devo Babas bounced back with three unanswered tries to secure the title.

Fresh off their impressive run in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series, the Devo outfit was selected by the Fiji Rugby Union to represent the country following an invitation from PNG Rugby.

Former national reps Ropate Rere and Dan Yaya added firepower and leadership, helping the side lift the trophy in front of a packed crowd.

This international win cements Devo Babas’ growing reputation as one of Fiji’s emerging sevens forces.

