Deans Director calls for teams to minimize delay

Vodafone Super Deans Director Navitalai Waiwalu urges participating teams to collaborate in order to avoid delays in the competition’s final.

In the quarters and semi-finals, Waiwalu highlights that there was an issue with games not starting on time.

Waiwalu says they are doing everything possible to avoid this the best they can tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We have some issues we can certainly improve on especially communication between the organizers and the participating schools regarding the timing of the games and everything along that line.’

Waiwalu adds he is confident that the majority of operations will run smoothly on game day taking into account the best interest of the students.

The finals of the Deans competition will start at 8.10am tomorrow with the Under-14 grade at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The U18 final between Queen Victoria School and Natabua High School is at 5.35pm.

You can watch the matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.