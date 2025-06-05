Deans and Raluve starts may be halted again

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve rugby competitions may have hit another unexpected roadblock, just hours after the Fiji Rugby Union confirmed the season would begin this Saturday.

A close source confirmed to FBC News that while the competitions were officially sanctioned yesterday, it is believed the Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro has since intervened, instructing that all school rugby activities be put on hold until further notice.

The source claims a formal letter was sent yesterday afternoon by the Minister to all Divisional Education Officers, stating clearly that “there will be no rugby until further notice”.

The source also revealed the Minister has called for an urgent meeting today to discuss the matter further.

This latest twist is expected to spark fresh uncertainty across schools and zones, many of which had already begun preparations to kick off their seasons this weekend.

There may be some confusion and concern among organisers and school teams but more clarity is expected after today’s meeting.

FBC News had reached out to Radrodro last night for comments, and he has seen the message but yet to respond.

