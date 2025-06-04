Deans and Raluve competitions to kick off this Saturday

[File Photo]

The 2025 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve secondary schools rugby competitions will officially kick off this Saturday, following confirmation from the Fiji Rugby Union that both tournaments have been sanctioned after weeks of consultation.

The announcement brings relief to schools, players, and supporters, who were left uncertain about the competitions’ future due to administrative and structural concerns raised earlier in the year.

The FRU has since worked closely with the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union and the Ministry of Education to address those issues and ensure the competitions move forward.

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

FRU interim CEO Koli Sewabu says they are excited for what lies ahead.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been having consultations with our Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union and the Ministry of Education with regards to our Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competitions for 2025. We are grateful to announce that as of yesterday, we have come to an agreement and we will sanction the Vodafone Deans and the Weet-Bix Raluve competitions for 2025.”

As part of the resolution, an interim committee will be formed to work alongside the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union.

This committee will help address matters raised by the Ministry of Education, particularly around the use of teachers, schools, and other public resources.

“We acknowledge the matters raised by the Ministry of Education, and also acknowledge that Fiji Secondary Schools is a member of our Fiji Rugby Football Union. So with that, we have come to this agreement.”

With the path now cleared, the focus shifts back to the field as young rugby talent from across the country begins their 2025 campaigns this weekend.

