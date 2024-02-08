Damodar Cinemas join Fijian Drua vuvale

Damodar Cinemas are the latest addition to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vuvale.

The Damodar Group are the Drua’s entertainment partner following the signing of a two-year agreement between the two parties in Suva this afternoon.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says he is excited to have Damodar Cinemas on board and to see the vuvale continue to expand.

Damodar Cinemas CEO Div Damodar says he is glad to announce that all Drua off-shore games in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific will be streamed live on all their cinemas.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will face the Rebels next weekend in its second pre-season match in Melbourne.

The Fijian Drua will open their Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.