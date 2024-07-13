Cuvu College leads Ratu Navula

Cuvu College is currently leading Ratu Navula 17-3 in the U18 Western Zone Secondary Schools rugby quarterfinals.

Cuvu has been the dominant team with more possession.

However, Ratu Navula continues to fight in order to stay in the match with the second half underway.

Article continues after advertisement

In another U18 quarterfinal, Ra High School edged Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute 7-6.

In other some other matches played at Prince Charles Park today, in the U16 Ba Provincial thrashed SVC 42-7, Natabua High School beat Ratu Navula 26-10, in the U19 Ratu Navula beat Drasa Secondary School 17-8 while Ba Provincial beat Sigatoka Andhra Sangam School 40-5.

In the U16 Raluve Competition, Sigatoka Methodist hammered Ratu Navula 46-nil and Natabua High School beat Ba Methodist High School 26-10.

In the U18, Natabua High School won by default over Votualevu College.