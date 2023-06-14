Crusaders team named for semi-final

[Source: Crusaders News]

The Crusaders have named their squad to face the Blues in the first Semi Final of the Super Rugby Pacific ’23 season.

The Blues are travelling south for the bout, kick off at Orangetheory Stadium expected at 7.05pm on Friday 16 June.

It’ll be a big contest in the air and at the breakdown, and the Blues will be feeling confident off the back of their 41-12 quarter final win against the Waratahs.

It’s also likely to be our last home game of the season, save a Brumbies victory over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Oli Jager are our first unchanged front row of the season – a signal of the recent consistency in this part of the field for the red and black. Scott Barrett, Quin Strange, Sione Talitui, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie are the back five providing power and direction to the front.

Mitch Drummond is owning the No. 9 jersey, fizzed for a semi-final in front of a home crowd.

His combination of safe hands and game understanding make him a key element to the Crusaders success.

Richie Mo’unga takes his place at No. 10 in what will likely be his last game for the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium. Expect hunger from our playmaker to make a big impact on the scoreline.

Leicester Fainga’anuku takes the left wing – also likely his last home game for the Crusaders – while Dallas McLeod takes the right wing. These guys are ready to put on a show for the fans and for the occasion.

There are few better centre pairings than Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor.

Huge experience between these two both as Crusaders and All Blacks.

And at full back? The incomparable Will Jordan. Look for line breaks, freakish anticipation and offload magic from this man.

Tickets are selling fast for this one, so get in quick to witness the semi final, witness the legends and witness the rivalry.