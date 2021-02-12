Home

Crusaders stage great comeback in Super Rugby Aotearoa warm-up

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 12, 2021 7:16 pm
[Source: stuff.co.nz]

The Crusaders staged a great comeback in their Super Rugby Aotearoa warm-up match against the Highlanders with a 28-26 win today.

It was the Highlanders who were off to a fying start with a 26-0 lead at halftime.

However, the game changed in the second spell when the Crusaders dominated and managed to register 28 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams tested their squads and had two different teams for each half.

The Highlanders had the services of Jona Nareki while former national under 20 rep Timoci Tavatavanawai, Chay Fihaki and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta who all have links to Fiji featured for the Crusaders.

The two teams will kick start the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season on the 26th of this month.

