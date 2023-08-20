Come through the gate

There’s a certain protocol the Fiji Water Flying Fijians follow before and after training.

Since week one of camp in Taveuni, it has been standard practice to enter and exit through a gate even at the ground on game day.

The players have to go through a gate made of two poles and small Fiji flags at the top.

Semi Radradra says the flags have a lot of meaning and it reminds them of why they’re here.

‘We try to bring family, Fiji in everywhere we go, that’s why we put the banner up so it reminds us of people back home, and our families and the vanua, and our traditions, I think those kinds of things will help us in a game especially in tough times’.

The team arrived in London yesterday and started their preparations this morning.

Fiji takes on England at 2:15 am on Sunday.