Coach happy to work alongside former mates

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua head coach Mosese Rauluni says he is grateful to be working with former mates Sereamaia Bai and Kele Leawere in moving our women’s 15s team forward.

He says they weren’t selected solely based on their past camaraderie, but rather for the coaching expertise and effective teaching skills they bring to the table.

Rauluni adds that they collaborate effectively and are straightforward with each other, which he believes is the essence of teamwork.

‘It’s very simple and what the girls needed and Kele is very, you know all forwards think the same they are always aggressive and he is good with the girls and gets along easily with them as well, you know we got a very strong forward pack and you know I love working with them.’

He adds that their forward-looking plans aim to propel the team to greater heights and surpass their performance over the past two years.

They will be playing in a doubleheader with the Waratahs this weekend at 3.35 pm after the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s game at 1.05 pm at Churchill Park in

Lautoka.

You can catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.