Cawanibuka excited for young talent in development program

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head of Performance Naca Cawanibuka says he is excited about the players the team will produce in the next few years, given the current talent pool in their development program.

Cawanibuka adds that several exciting talents have been added to the Drua’s development program and they are looking forward to working with these youngsters.

The Drua has brought in players from schools such as Lami High School and Suva Grammar School, to name a few.

Meanwhile, he says the team has already started their pre-season preparations but is still awaiting some of their players who are currently with the Flying Fijians on the Northern Tour.

“Having said that, there is also a really exciting talent pool that we’ve got now in our talent program, players who will probably go through their pre-season. We started our pre-season this week, 7th October, a lot of our squad members are here, minus our Flying Fijians.”

Meanwhile, the Drua will be playing seven home games with four in Suva and three in Lautoka.

The Super Rugby Pacific 2025 season will start in February.