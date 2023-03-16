Captain courageous back for Drua

Meli Derenalagi will captain the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds on Sunday.

All of the 23 from last week’s win against the Crusaders have been retained, but Head Coach Mick Byrne has made some switches in his starting 15 and impact players.

Meli Tuni starts again at loosehead prop, while Samuela Tawake is at tighthead this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Tevita Ikanivere is at his usual position at hooker completing the strong front pack.

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta is back in the starting 15 and partners Isoa Nasilasila at locks.

Last week’s Hoover Player of the Match Joseva Tamani retains his spot at blindside flanker opposite the impressive Kitione Salawa.

Season captain Derenalagi starts this week for the first time this season at Number 8.

The halve backs combination maintain their positions with Frank Lomani at halfback and Teti Tela as flyhalf.

Blockbusting centre Apisalome Vota starts his second match at inside centre, with Iosefo Masi firmly holding on the outside centre role.

It’s the same back three from last week, with Eroni Sau and Selestino Ravutaumada on the left and right wings while Ilaisa Droasese is at fullback.

Sunday’s match will kick-off at 5pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.