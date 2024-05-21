Canada and Japan next month for Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will be playing two Test matches in the upcoming weeks.

High Performance Manager, Alana Thomas says that our side is gearing up for matches against Canada and Japan.

Thomas adds they’re expecting a good turnout and support from fans when they play at home.

“We will have two home test matches to give back to all the Fijian people and for the players to play at home and showcase their skills. We have seen what happened in the Super Rugby when the players played at home. We are hoping to emulate a big crowd.”

While acknowledging the side’s challenges ahead of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, Thomas says they are also excited for the Tests.

She says the players are in good spirits, which is encouraging.

Their Tests are scheduled for the 14th and 20th of June in Suva and Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship will begin this Friday in Brisbane.

Fijiana will face Tonga at 7.30pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.