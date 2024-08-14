Byrne optimistic despite six-day prep

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says that having the team come together just six days before next week’s test match presents a challenge.

He explained that under World Rugby rules, a team can only assemble and enter camp one week before the test.

Despite this difficulty, Byrne has expressed his gratitude for having a coaching panel that is well-versed in the plans and ready to tackle the challenge.

“But we’ve got a good coaching group and we’ll get clear with our plans on the Saturday night and the Sunday. And then we’ll get to get to work, serious work on the Monday. We’ll work to get our game plan right”

The team is set to march into camp this Saturday.

