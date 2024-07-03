Byrne hopes for improved performance

Flying Fijians players during their visit to Georgia Rugby Clubs [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says he expects an improved performance from the team when they face Georgia in their second Test this weekend.

He says that arriving in Georgia well before the game gives them enough time to acclimate and prepare before facing the hosts.

Byrne adds that the team is looking forward to a great game day this weekend especially with the inclusion of the Northern Hemisphere players.

“It was basically the Drua squad that went in there with only two days of preparations and now we have boosted our squad to some very senior players – the players from last year’s World Cup so we are certainly looking forward to an improved performance.”



He says that they focused on improving their scrums and forward pack, which the Georgians typically dominate.



Byrne adds that this is something they have worked to improve on this week.



The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Georgia at 4am on Saturday.