Byrne highlights key areas

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

As the Fiji Water Flying Fijians gear up for their Pacific Nations Cup semifinal clash against the USA tomorrow, head coach Mick Byrne has outlined the challenges his side will face against a well-structured and physical American outfit.

Byrne pointed to USA’s recent performance against Japan as a more relevant indicator of their abilities in conditions similar to those expected tomorrow.

He acknowledges the physicality and discipline of the USA team, stating that Fiji must be prepared to meet them head-on.

“They’re a very well-structured team. They played well and are drilled really well, as all USA teams are. We have to meet them physically, but also ensure that we maintain possession in attack because of their strong defensive structure.”

Byrne also emphasizes the importance of working hard on defense to counter USA’s organized approach.

The Flying Fijians will face USA at 10.05 pm tomorrow and you can watch the LIVE coverage on the FBC Sports Channel.

In another PNC semifinal, Japan hosts Samoa at 6pm on Sunday and the match will air live as well on FBC Sports.