Byrne announce lineup for Georgia clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne have named four debutants in their lineup for the Test match against Georgia this Saturday.

Kitione Salawa, Peni Dakuwaqa, Inia Tabuavou are set to start while Elia Canakaivata will come off the bench.

In the front row, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, and Mesake Doge will start, supported by Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

The back row will feature Lekima Tagitagivalu, Kitione Salawa, and Viliame Mata.

Frank Lomani will play at scrum-half, paired with fly-half Vilimoni Botitu. Peni Dakuwaqa and Jiuta Wainiqolo will be on the wings, with Inia Tabuavou and captain Waisea Nayacalevu in the centers.

Ilaisa Droasese will start at fullback.

On the bench, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet, Peni Ravai, Albert Tuisue, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula are ready to make an impact.

The two teams will clash on Saturday at 4am at the Adjarabet Arena.