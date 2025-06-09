Burgess to play first England game in 10 years

Source: BBC

Joe Burgess will make his first international appearance for a decade after being named in the 19-man England squad for the final Ashes Test against Australia.

The 31-year-old Hull KR winger made the last of his three England appearances during the 2015 series against New Zealand.

Head coach Shaun Wane confirmed he will play against the Kangaroos at AMT Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

Burgess’ return caps a remarkable 2025 season, in which he was a key part of Hull KR’s treble-winning campaign.

“It’s a credit to him, he has a new lease of life at Hull KR,” Wane said of a player he previously coached at Wigan Warriors. “I am so happy to be able to give him a start. That means something to me.”

Asked if he thought he would ever return to international rugby, Burgess said: “Yeah, if I knuckled down – I did it once, could do it again. Once you get to 31, you wonder if it is too late. But I knew I had potential to play again. That has always been the end goal.

“This has been the best year of my life, my first time winning Challenge Cup and Super League. Then being recalled back to England squad, it is an unbelievable year I still have not fully processed.”

England, who have lost the first two games in the three-match series, are without wing Dom Young, who has suffered a broken foot.

The Australia team, meanwhile, features only one change to the starting line-up, with captain Isaah Yeo returning to the XIII after missing the second Test having failed a head injury assessment.

It means Australia revert to the side picked for the first Test at Wembley, with Yeo going to loose forward, Patrick Carrigan switching back to the front row, and Lindsay Collins dropping to the bench.

