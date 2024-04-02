Bukayaro invitation pays off for Nasova

A simple invitation by national rep Pilipo Bukayaro has paid off for the new Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rover Joji Nasova.

A few years ago Nasova was playing for his village team, Toge, in Ba but one day he met Bukayaro in town who invited him to come and play with Dominion Brothers.

Bukayaro was playing for Dominion Brothers at that time before joining the Army.

Nasova accepted the invitation and the rest is history.

The 23-year-old is one of 15 players vying for a spot in the final 13 for this weekend’s Hong Kong 7s.

Not many players since the World Series started in 1999 made their debut for Fiji at the Mecca of 7s.

However, Nasova is working hard to cut.

He says he used to watch Osea Kolinisau and Vatemo Ravouvou as a kid but to be here with them is priceless.

Nasova who played together with Josese Batirerega, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo at Dominion Brothers says dreams do come true.

‘It was a dream of mine as a kid after watching the Hong Kong 7s on TV and other big tournaments where the national side was competing, I told myself and prayed about it only God knows is to one day play in Hong Kong, guess what, that day has finally arrived’.

Coach Kolinisau tried out different attack and defence combinations at training yesterday at So Kon Po.

Kolinisau will name his final 13 for Hong Kong on Thursday.

Our Men’s side will face Australia at 9.30pm on Friday.

They’ll play two games on Saturday starting with Canada at 12.33am and France at 5.43pm.

The Fijiana 7s faces Australia at 4.25 pm Friday followed by South Africa at 7.12pm before the last pool game with Ireland at 3.02pm Saturday.

You can watch all the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.