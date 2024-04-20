Bua through to Vanua semi-finals

The Bua rugby side is through to the Vodafone Vanua Challenge semifinals on technical ground.

This is after their quarterfinal clash with Serua ended with an 8-all draw following extra time.

The game was played for 100 minutes at a packed Subrail Park in Labasa.

It was a tough encounter with strong defence from both sides.

There was no winner following the normal 80 minutes with scores at 8-all.

The score remained unchanged as well after the two 10 minutes per half of extra time.

It all came down to the terms of participation which clearly states that if there’s such a scenario then the team that scored the first points would be declared the winner.

Bua was then awarded the win as Bill Rokoqica registered their first points when he scored a try in the first half.