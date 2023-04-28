Blues hooker excited about playing in his hometown

Born and raised in Fiji, Vikena says he is excited to take the field and play in front of his family and friends.

Blues hooker Soane Vikena will have extra motivation when he takes the field against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in tomorrow’s culture round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, as he will be playing in his hometown.



But this game is more than just a homecoming for Vikena.

It’s also his first start in a Blues jersey.

“very important they play a big part in my life and in my rugby career and I love them so much. My family back home here in Fiji I hardly see them all the time but the love and support and I can’t wait for the game on Saturday.”

Vikena who hails from Nasilai, Rewa was shocked to learn that he had been named in the starting 15 against the Drua.

The 21-year-old says they are expecting a tough Drua outfit who are currently unbeaten on home soil and play a very entertaining brand of rugby.

He was named in the Blues squad for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

At the age of 6, Vikena moved to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Blues forward Hoskins Sotutu has paternal links to Fiji.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm at Churchill Park and will be live on FBC Sports HD.