Bitter sweet moment for Verebalavu

Iris Verebalavu.

There’ll be mixed emotions for Fijiana 15s Rugby World Cup prop Iris Verebalavu tomorrow when she runs out for the Brumbies against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

Verebalavu who has been playing competitive rugby for about two years will start in the front row for Brumbies.

The Namena, Tailevu villager says the Fijiana Drua will play the typical Fijian rugby style and they’ll have to be prepared for it.

“Obviously, it’s a bittersweet moment because the last time I was here back home I was on their team and now I’ll be playing against them but you know it’s exciting, it’s all love off the field but on the field I don’t know them.”

She adds it’s been a really good last few months for Brumbies and they can’t wait to play the Fijiana at home.

Bitila Tawake and Fijiana Drua hosts Brumbies tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 1:35pm.

The match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.