Baby Flying Fijians set for tough clash

The Fijian Under-20 side is gearing up for a challenging encounter against the Hurricanes Under-20 today, with head coach Senirusi Seruvakula emphasizing confidence, teamwork, and adaptability.

With many of the players experiencing their first trip overseas, the match presents both an exciting opportunity and a significant learning curve.

The team will need to adjust quickly to the New Zealand conditions while sticking to their systems and playing their natural game.

“The message for them is to have the confidence to go out there and showcase their talent. That’s the whole idea of bringing these young players. Just go out there and have fun, keep to our system, and play as a team. The rest will take care of itself.”

Facing a New Zealand franchise at this level is a major step up, but Seruvakula believes it will be a valuable experience for his squad.

He sees the tournament as a crucial part of their development, helping them understand the intensity and skill level required at the next stage of their careers.

The match between the SportsWorld Fiji under 20 and the Hurricanes kicks off at 11.05am today.

