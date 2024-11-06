Army wary of Police forward pack

[File Photo]

Former Army rugby captain Sireli Ledua is confident in the team’s readiness to face Police in this year’s much-anticipated Sukuna Bowl match on Saturday.

Highlighting the Police team’s strength and experience, particularly in the forward pack, Ledua emphasizes that this year’s clash will likely end in a definitive outcome, unlike last year’s draw.

He expresses full confidence that the Army players are ready to step up and fight for the win.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve seen the Police team, and they’ve got more experience in the packs, especially the forwards in the police. Yes, I believe cometh the hour, cometh the men who are hungry to win this year. Last year it was a draw, and I think this year there will be no draw.”

The former Flying Fijians are fit and ready after competing in provincial competitions including the Skipper Cup for Suva, Naitasiri, and Lautoka, as well as club rugby under the Suva Rugby Union.

The Vodafone Sukuna Bowl match between Army and Police will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.