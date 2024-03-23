Army - Mt Masada final

The Army Service Women’s team have set-up a final showdown with shadow Fijiana side Mount Masada in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this afternoon.

Army defeated Seahawks 28-22 in the semi-finals at the HFC Bank Stadium this morning.

Hooker Ivamere Nabura says after losing to Mount Masada in the pool stages on Thursday, Army will be out for revenge against the women’s title favourites.

Nabura adds that despite being the defending champions over the past two years, Army will be going into the final as underdogs.

Mount Masada earlier thrashed Savusavu 33-0 in the first semi-final.

Army will face Mount Masada in the women’s final at 2:50pm.

In the men’s second round of elimination this morning, DXC Babarians beat Flame Tree Coloisuva 12-7, Police Blue thumped Ratu Filise 22-0,

New Zealand 7s edged Ravuka Sharks 14-7, Raiwasa Taveuni beat Navala 19-0 and Dominion Brothers hammered Joma Brothers 24-0.

The cup final will kick-off at 7:30pm.