Argentina thumps Wallabies

[Source: Flashscore.com]

In his 100th game for Argentina, captain Julian Montoya led Los Pumas to a stunning 67-27 win over Australia in the US.

This was the biggest loss ever for the Wallabies and a record for the most points scored against them.

Argentina managed to score an impressive nine tries, while Australia only managed to score three.

Australia’s tries came from Carlo Tizzano, Andrew Kellaway, and Tate McDermott, with Ben Donaldson kicking two penalties and two conversions, and Tom Lynagh adding one conversion.

Argentina took an early lead and, after a brief challenge from Australia, dominated the game, especially in the second half.

Australia’s late try couldn’t match Argentina’s powerful performance, making it a historic win for Los Pumas and a tough loss for the Wallabies.